As a former board of education member who has run for this office twice, I know firsthand how challenging it is for voters to sift through the traditionally large field of primary candidates for this important local race. I encourage voters to check them out for themselves and visit a trusted, nonpartisan source, such as the League of Women Voters’ website: Vote411.org/Maryland. This highly informative resource lists all candidates an individual voter will see on their ballot, and provides information on each.
I’ll be casting my votes for Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho. High-performing boards of education lead to high-performing school systems, and these four candidates have relevant experience, a demonstrated commitment to the success of each and every student, and an understanding of how strong school systems lead to strong communities. Not only does Vote411 provide candidate information, it allows voters to compare candidates side by side, so anyone can compare my candidates and their ideas with those of others in the race.
Vote411 is also helpful to learn about candidates in higher profile races but who may not be as well known for any number of reasons. For example, Daryl Boffman, one of four candidates for county executive, is a fellow former Frederick County Board of Education member. While he has held public office in the past, actively volunteered in the community, and owned a small business in the county, voters may not have not had the same opportunity to hear his positions on issues as they have had with the other candidates, all of whom are current elected officials.
Primary election day is July 19, and early voting begins July 7 — still enough time to take a closer look at these candidates and others on the ballot.
Joy Schaefer
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.