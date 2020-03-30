I have been concerned about the information that should be published here about the coronavirus. First, let me start by saying we are living in this difficult time where there is not much we can do in our daily lives. Many small businesses have been shut down, students are learning from home, and everybody is scared.
As Gov. Larry Hogan said, “This truly is one of the most daunting challenges that our state has ever faced.”
The truth is that this virus is not over, and more is still to come.
Recently, the supermarket started having limited supplies on water, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. These items that people are purchasing off in the supermarket are unnecessary. Some should recognize that buying too much food supplies isn’t going to help from preventing the coronavirus. Therefore, washing our hands and staying at a social distance from others should be the number one priority if we are going to stop this virus.
Not only do I have to be concerned about the supplies, but there is another concern about people dealing with anxiety and suicidal thoughts as they stay at home through the following weeks. Many people might agree that staying at home during this pandemic is a difficult time to find entertainment. But that doesn’t mean that having fun shouldn’t stop now. So, talk to your family and friends about the struggle that you are facing. Even though you are far in distance there are other ways to communicate to each other — note that they are not alone, and we are still with them.
I know this is a difficult time that we are living in and that knowing there isn’t much to do in our daily lives. Knowing that others out there are scared, but we are in this together and we will beat this virus. After all these issues are finished, we’ll be back to our normal lives. Hopefully, these conversations made others think about what they might be going through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.