“First, do no harm.” Doctors adhere to this oath. Our city officials should, too. They will soon vote on the 300-unit The Terrace apartment project at the corner of West Patrick Street and West College Terrace. This gargantuan development is too large for the location, especially when added to the 179 units going in a few hundred yards away at the two new Junction apartment buildings. This many units means 1,500 people plunked down on one city block.
That is too many. Too much traffic, too much parking, too much storm water run-off, too much impact on Parkway Elementary, West Frederick Middle, and Frederick High schools. And because no green space has been included, too much impact on Baker Park.
The nearby streets (Carroll Parkway, Catoctin, Columbus, Jefferson, South, Thomas, West College, West Patrick) are almost all single-family, one-and two-story homes. Four-story apartment buildings surrounded by a sea of parking spaces are inappropriate for this residential neighborhood.
Other in-fill redevelopment projects close to downtown are much smaller. Ox Fibre Apartments, Sharpe Square, Hamilton Station, 520 North Market, and even the large Coca-Cola Bottling Plant Apartment complex all have fewer than 90 units. That is the appropriate scale for sites near the downtown. They optimize density. They do not greedily maximize it
Affordable housing is important. Smart growth is important. I strongly support right-sized redevelopment housing projects spread throughout the city, including the 42-unit work force housing project originally planned for the corner of West Patrick and West College Terrace.
But I do not support a redevelopment project with 300 units on a small parcel of land at a busy intersection in a century-old residential neighborhood. It turns its back on the very nature of Frederick’s small-scale neighborhoods. This project is ill-suited to the location. It will cause countless problems. It represents a failure to think things through. It sets a precedent for additional housing projects that are far too large for intimate neighborhoods close to downtown. It is reckless. Frederick deserves better.
I strongly urge my fellow citizens to call on the Planning Commission, Aldermen, and Mayor to limit the size of this project or reject it outright. We know what to tell them: “First, do no harm.”
John Commito
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.