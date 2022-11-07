I’m voting for Jessica Fitzwater because of her values, integrity and strength of character. Her voting record over eight years in county office demonstrates a long-term, consistent commitment to a fair and inclusive community with opportunity for all.
Michael Hough aims to be the next county executive of Frederick County and he aims to do so through airing multiple ads making cynical and misleading claims about Jessica Fitzwater.
One of Hough’s ads features Fitzwater saying “I am a racist” at a County Council meeting. Her next statement, left out of the ad, explains what she meant. She explained that all of us have inherent biases, most of which we may not be aware of or may fail to explore. I agree, and view her statement as a powerful demonstration of her character and courage, especially as an elected official.
Like many people in my church, especially those on the Dismantling Racism Team who are also known to say “I am a racist,” I believe that ending racism in our society begins with white people understanding their own roles in maintaining systems that result in big gaps in how people of color experience life in our community, and finding ways to improve those systems.
A simple Google search of “I am a racist” reveals dozens of thoughtful essays by people grappling with the same hard question: What is my responsibility in creating a fairer, more equitable and inclusive society?
Fitzwater’s track record on creating a welcoming and inclusive county for all residents is extensive.
She strongly supported the creation of the Frederick County Office of Equity and Inclusion, which has the task of building a welcoming environment throughout the county that is free of harassment, discrimination and disparities. It will accomplish this by “examining County policies, our history, and our current status, for the purpose of identifying and addressing biases, inequities, and discriminatory practices.”
She has been a champion of increasing affordable housing and voted to support school construction to ease overcrowding in schools. She sees public education as a priority investment in long-term economic and workforce development.
Although it may seem like an extreme idea to some residents of the county, our government-funded systems may still have racist features, from centuries of societal norms that, thankfully, are now openly challenged.
We may think we live in a society where everyone has a fair shot — at a decent education, a good job, a nice house, a safe neighborhood — but when I have taken the time to ask just a few questions of my Black and Brown friends and neighbors, I’ve learned this is not always the case.
This new office’s job — to find ways to make public services more effective for everyone — helps us live up to our shared responsibility of creating a more equitable and inclusive community — something Fitzwater’s entire public service track record has demonstrated.
I’m proud to vote for Jessica Fitzwater, who has the integrity and strength of character to grapple honestly with the responsibility of creating a fairer society. Her vision of a fairer, safer, vibrant Frederick County where everyone benefits is one I share.
