County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s transition planning, implementation, and direction for Frederick County have been stellar.
It began with the appointment of two top-tier knowledgeable co-chairs, Toni Bowie and Rick Weldon, who are highly effective in managing projects.
Patrick Murray, Jessica’s senior advisor, has been the architect and point person who seems never to sleep. Any question or issue I have, he’s very responsive day or night.
Fitzwater is also following through with her commitment to diversity and bringing in the community with listening sessions around the county to involve as many voices as possible.
Economically, our new government is thriving, with Kite bringing new jobs to expand its global cell-therapy supply chain operations.
The transition has been very smooth thus far, which enables economic stability, public confidence and a safe community.
Editor’s note: John Funderburk was a volunteer for Fitzwater’s campaign and ran for the Democratic nomination for Frederick County Council in District 4.
(2) comments
Great news on the economics. Now there's no need or reason for a property tax increase in the foreseeable future.
Smooth is easy while you’re still in harbor
We will all see how things go on the open ocean
