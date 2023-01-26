County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s transition planning, implementation, and direction for Frederick County have been stellar.

It began with the appointment of two top-tier knowledgeable co-chairs, Toni Bowie and Rick Weldon, who are highly effective in managing projects.

Blueline
Blueline

Great news on the economics. Now there's no need or reason for a property tax increase in the foreseeable future.

TheLorax1

Smooth is easy while you’re still in harbor

We will all see how things go on the open ocean

