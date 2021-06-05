Looking at the news since President Biden was elected, it occurred to me that his years in office will be summed up as the five stages of grief.
1.) Denial. Closing down our pipeline while opening Russia's is good for the environment. Or yes, our borders are in crisis and are threatening to overwhelm our welfare system. But at least it isn't Donald Trump.
2) Anger. I just got a pay raise and it doesn't mean anything if we keep printing money for these phony programs. Or, there was just another gas increase last month. Is it ever going to get back down to a reasonable price?
3) Bargaining. If we let Iran destroy Israel then there might be peace in the Middle East. Or, we defund the police and the criminals agree not to break the law.
4) Depression. I just lost my job because it moved overseas for tax reasons. Or, I have four more years of Biden/Harris. Or is it Harris/Biden?
5) Acceptance. I can't win. Taking my family to Mexico. Renouncing my citizenship. Sneak back across the border and get caught so my family can live a good life as an illegal with all the perks.
