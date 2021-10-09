This is in reply to Mr. Chaplin’s Oct. 1 letter (“Stop mandating and start governing”). There is a reason for mandates. The mandates about COVID-19 are clear. This is not about you This is a national emergency
Be patriotic, be part of the solution. Get the shot. I can’t believe that there are still people in Maryland that haven’t gotten the vaccine. The numbers in Frederick County keep going up and down, but they are still too high. Today, over 30 people are in the hospital in Frederick County because of COVID-19.
We will never be rid of this pandemic unless everyone does what’s right and helps by getting the vaccine
Yes, if you are among the very rare group of people that are medically unable to, then follow your doctor’s advice. But, the vast majority of people can and should get the vaccine.
Just get the shot.
Ken Berkowitz
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.