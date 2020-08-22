The impact that COVID-19 has had on our local economy is detrimental. In a recent Frederick News-Post editorial, it states, "Without a massive injection of federal aid, we are going to see widespread layoffs and furloughs of government employees. Unemployed workers do not have money to spend, and that will further weaken the economy."
The good news is that there is a solution that tackles not only our poor economy, but also climate change.
The bipartisan bill HR763, or the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, holds the fossil fuel industry accountable while injecting much needed aid into Americans' pockets.
The bill works like this: A fee is placed on fossil fuel extraction, and the money collected goes directly back into the hands of every American. The fee steadily rises, ensuring that there will be no economic shock and our industries can adapt to cleaner technologies. In addition, there is a border adjustment that ensures American industries will not suffer a disadvantage from the policy.
The money that goes back into the hands of Americans can be used to revitalize our local economies.
This policy is already cosponsored by our representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone.
In order to tackle climate change and the economic impacts of coronavirus, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a huge step in the right direction.
Together, we can tackle two of our generation's most pressing issues at once. All we have to do is have the political will to make it happen.
