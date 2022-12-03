I absolutely must respond to John Miller’s letter in the News-Post weekend edition on Nov. 26-27 (“Those wanting an abortion should know of increased risk of breast cancer”).
He cites a pubmed.gov article by J. Kindley purporting to show a link between induced abortion and an increased risk of breast cancer, and calls for medical informed consent telling women seeking abortion of this purported risk.
That link has been studied and debunked by numerous organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Their studies cover induced and spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) and stillbirths. These groups clearly have no emotional or political stake in the abortion issue one way or the other.
In fact, a review of articles on pubmed.gov itself supports the findings of the above-listed organizations, as the study cited by Miller apparently used outdated, incomplete, or flawed data.
While acknowledging that data and studies can be skewed depending on who is doing the study and data interpretation, a Danish study, in which detailed medical histories exist for all citizens, reached the same non-link conclusion.
Simply do an internet search on the subject.
