For some time now, I have been considering writing this letter to the editor. Thanks to the column by Don DeArmon in the Feb. 21 paper (“The times have changed, but we still need a newspaper”) and stories published in the Feb. 20 paper, the time is right.
I agree with DeArmon that subscribing to a local paper is very important to be able to keep up on the news and events that affect us here in Frederick County.
I like to be in the know about what is happening in my community. I used to subscribe to The Washington Post on Sundays, but felt their coverage of the Frederick area was decreasing as time went by, so I stopped getting it.
One of our family’s interest is local craft beer. We visit at least one of the local breweries each week. We were delighted to see three articles on Feb. 20 pertaining to the wonderful local beer scene here in Frederick.
Hyper Local Brew Fest: Fantastic!
Anti-Valentine’s party: Well, to each his own.
But why was there no mention in November that Olde Mother Brewing Co. won two gold medals and best in show at the Maryland Craft Beer competition?
And when Olde Mother Brewing Co. added a kitchen that offers a terrific menu in January, again, no mention. Very disappointing.
The Frederick News-Post used to publish a monthly column that dealt with local beer. It was very informative and insightful into the flourishing beer scene in Frederick.
What we are now getting is occasional articles about local venues and a lot of quirky articles about breweries and distilleries hundreds of miles away whose products are not always available locally.
Some of the insights we are given in these articles are the brewer’s or owner’s favorite type of french fries or super hero. I am not entertained.
The FNP could better serve the community with what it does best and focus on local interests.
Editor’s note: The News-Post will feature Fifty Fifty, a food truck that operates in a kitchen at Olde Mother Brewing Co., in the Signature Dish feature in the 72 Hours section on March 9.
Pat Curley’s son, Sean Curley, is the head brewer at Olde Mother Brewing Co.
