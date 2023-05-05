I wanted to complement The Frederick News-Post on the wide range of local topics covered in the April 28 edition.
It took a look at a group of very sharp students competing for a place in the History Bee, with questions most of us adults couldn’t answer.
The paper also looked at a group of veteran skater adults and young skaters, plus the local Embark skate shop owner, who are advocating for the renovation of Hill Street Park, which once was a very busy place. The paper offered pictures of its sad, current rundown state.
The News-Post introduced a new book released April 25 by investigative reporter Alison Young, who is researching the May 2018 Fort Detrick spill incident and the ensuing actions of USAMRIID.
Also discussed was the growth of Frederick city and the huge amount of development to occur over the next five years.
Several activities at Hood College were also featured: A brave former civil rights marcher from Alabama spoke, and about 100 creative students and youth organization members gathered to develop a Frederick County Youth Services network.
In sports, the FNP featured local standout athletes drafted into the NFL.
The News-Post is a very important part of our community. As we grow, it will be critical to pay attention to our infrastructure and quality of life.
Without the FNP, we would never know about the important local issues, efforts, and talent. We would be just a small blip on a larger newspaper’s coverage.
Thank you, News-Post, for keeping us up to date and informed.
