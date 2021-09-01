In his Aug. 23 letter, Philip Catron suggests that the governor is using “an age-old card” to generate divisiveness. It appears to most people that the card the governor is playing is called public health. When we, as a society, need to take action to protect all of us, it is sensible and responsible for our elected leaders to inform the population of the proper actions to take in order to keep everyone as healthy as possible.
Mr. Catron mischaracterized the governor’s advice concerning vaccination; no one has said that the vaccine is a perfect solution. Nothing in this world is perfect. What Gov. Hogan has said, along with the entire medical community, is that the vaccine is safe and effective at keeping us out of the hospital and off the ventilator. That assures the hospital resources available for those who need them, such as accident victims or cancer patients. These vaccines have been administered to millions of people, with side effects numbering in the dozens. I wish that pedestrian crossings were this safe.
The letter also misstated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to cover the nose and mouth. While the virus itself is indeed smaller than the pores of the mask, the virus rides on tiny droplets of moisture that we exhale — and these are stopped by the mask. It is as effective as highway barriers that prevent a car from passing, even though the people in the car would have been able to get through on their own. By stopping the spread of droplets, we diminish the chance of infecting others, or of inhaling those droplets to infect ourselves.
Far from being the jackboot of tyranny, the governor’s advice is good common-sense practice aimed at keeping more Marylanders safe and healthy. I hope more people have the good sense to follow his advice, in a show of unity to our fellow citizens.
