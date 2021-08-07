Mr. Blatchford is guilty of the same misleading rhetoric of many politicians: they are waiting to pounce on any trend or development that appears to contradict science (Aug. 5 letter to the editor, Time to rethink telling us to ‘follow the science’).
What they ignore and hope you won’t realize is that the reason the science didn’t work as well as it could have is because people like them (more than 50 percent in red states) did NOT follow the science in the first place.
That is, they didn’t get vaccinated when they became eligible. So instead of the U.S. having 70 to 80 percent — or more — vaccinated, and be in a very strong position, we have barely 50 percent vaccinated and the new variants have plenty of unvaccinated people to catch and spread COVID.
The vaccine (science) works, but only if you get it!
Steve Hough
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.