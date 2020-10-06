While I agree with Mr. Bugg’s assertion (Capitalism vs. socialism in American government, Sept. 28) that we will hopefully have a solution to COVID-19 in early to mid 2021, the rest of his letter follows the socialist myth.
The idea is that the evil Democrats want the federal government to control everything and take over every business. That is just not the message I hear.
First, all Americans should have access to affordable health care. You should be able to go to a doctor if you are sick. You also should not stop taking required medicine because you can’t afford it. And you shouldn’t lose your home because of medical costs.
Second, rich people and corporations should actually pay a fair share of taxes. Amazon paid zero income taxes last year! Donald Trump paid almost no income tax last year. Those Americans that worked hard to be successful should not lose that success, but they should help those who are less able or fortunate by paying a fair share of taxes.
Third, the reason for the federal government is to control issues or abuses nationally. There are many issues that should be solved nationwide. Climate change is real and needs to be worked on — now! This has to be a national responsibility.
There are Democrats (and Republicans) who are on the fringes, but we as a nation need to come together this time. We all need to vote against someone that does nothing nationally about COVID-19, pays no taxes, lies constantly, uses tear gas and riot police for a photo op, etc.
