National Ag Week (March 22-28) is a time to recognize the important role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant, and affordable products, while helping families understand where their food comes from. This year’s theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table,” sums up why I am so proud to be a fifth-generation dairy farmer, producing more than 28 million gallons of milk each year at my family farm, Teabow Farms in Walkersville.
Some of my favorite memories include sharing delicious, wholesome food with family and friends. I’m sure many of you feel the same way. And when those meals include nutritious milk from our cows, I experience even more satisfaction.
Ensuring our cows are healthy and comfortable is more than a job, it’s a labor of love — a love for our animals, our way of life and our community. We’re continually looking for ways to improve what we do on the farm by supporting practices that help the environment and are socially responsible, such as reducing energy, reusing water and recycling manure.
So, as we celebrate the contributions of agriculture in our everyday lives, please remember to support your local dairy farmers. Choose real milk, cheese, yogurt and other dairy products at the supermarket, convenience store, or drive-thru.
Crystal Spradlin
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.