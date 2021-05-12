The “For the People Act” (H.R.1/ S.1) is meant to rig the election system by undermining America’s electoral process. We need to save our elections!
At the federal level, we need to stop H.R.1/S.1 from becoming law. And at the state level, it is essential that we strengthen election security laws. Under H.R.1/ S.1, massive amounts of elections-related power would be transferred from the states to the federal government.
The bill interferes with the ability of states and their citizens to determine qualifications for voters, to ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls, to secure the integrity of elections, to participate in the political process and to determine the district boundary lines for electing their representatives.
This massive centralization of power into the hands of incumbent lawmakers is federal politicians' way of trying to make sure the game is rigged in their favor.
But politicians already in Washington should not be choosing who goes to Washington — voters should.
The end goal of H.R.1/ S.1 bill is clear — to enshrine into law dubious electoral practices that enable and encourage fraudulent behavior, such as ballot harvesting, false voter registrations, duplicate voting and ineligible voting.
This bill, which can be found at congress.gov/117/bills/hr1/BILLS-117hr1ih.pdf, contains many provisions that are unhelpful or unconstitutional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.