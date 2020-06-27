I want to thank Kim C. Dine (our former chief of police here in Frederick and whom I still call "Chief" when I see him in the neighborhood ) for his gracious, informative, and yet succinct discussion of how Frederick "is an example for the nation" in his "As I see it" column of June 15.
I recognize that there is always more work to do to make policing and community relations better, but the chief's article gave me a better understanding of how community policing should work and how the Frederick city police apparently succeeded in applying it to the recent Black Lives Matter protests/rallies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.