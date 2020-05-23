As a former Catoctin High School student of Lois Jarman, I wholeheartedly encourage Frederick County residents to elect her for another term on the Board of Education. Lois has dedicated her life and career to education for all. She has advocated for students to participate in formative experiences outside the classroom, for students to have access to mental health care and holistic support, and to succeed in the classroom. She’s also advocated for smaller classes, thus helping teachers as well as students and offering continuing support for their needs.
Lois has cultivated her educational career in Maryland, earning both her diploma and her degrees in the state. In addition to volunteering for over 1,000 hours as a parent with children in the FCPS system, Lois worked for 17 years as a world language teacher in FCPS schools. She truly understands what it is like to learn, teach and participate in the FCPS system.
In addition to her tangible influence on the success of FCPS students and schools, Lois has also helped the lives of her students in other, immeasurable ways. Her teaching style brought joy to learning and inspired me to appreciate academia, different cultures, and to pursue learning in all its nuances. Lois also sponsored biannual trips to Europe to provide students with experiential language and culture learning experiences. These trips were precious to me and have been so valuable in my own personal and academic development. As adviser for both the French Club and the Rainbow Club (the first LGBTQ club at Catoctin High School), Lois focused on inclusion, community building, and being an ally and advocate. She provided students a safe and welcoming environment while in high school. As a board member, Lois wants to continue promoting healthier environments for all students.
For her, students' successes should encompass their entire well-being, including their academic, social, cultural, physical, and mental health. If elected to the Board of Education for a second term, she will continue to promote this holistic view of student success by reducing the number of students in classrooms and helping the school system to meet the emotional and social needs of students. As someone who has been in Lois’ classroom and benefited from her support, I can attest that she has and will continue to dedicate herself to helping better students’ lives. I hope that you will vote for her to help students, teachers and FCPS as well.
