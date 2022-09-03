I recently attended two rock concerts. One was at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and the other was at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.
Frederick would be an ideal location for venues like these. Jiffy Lube is really way out in what feel like the middle of nowhere. Frederick would be accessible for people from two large cities, and for people from Pennsylvania and portions of West Virginia and Western Maryland.
