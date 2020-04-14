I write with gratitude to the residents of Frederick County for uplifting your first responders during this challenging time. Whether through emails, comments on our Facebook page (Frederick Local 3666), or signs at our firehouses, your firefighters and paramedics have felt your support for the work we do to serve every day. Thank you, Frederick County.
The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County represents the over 400 men and women employed with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue, we respond to over 50,000 calls annually and are proud to protect Frederick County’s approximately 667 square miles. I am proud of the work Frederick County’s first responders are doing to keep this county safe and I am grateful for Chief Tom Coe’s leadership in the face of the pandemic.
Last week, we hosted a virtual firehouse tour in partnership with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue, and more than 400 households tuned in to participate and students had the opportunity to ask questions live. If you missed it, you can check out the video on our Facebook page. We encourage you to share the tour and safety tips included! Thank you to the communities we serve for taking an interest in the work we do every day. We will continue to look for opportunities to engage with families — even if we must do so virtually.
In this time of social distancing and many unknowns, we see your efforts to make us all safer by remaining in your homes. There is a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that firefighters gravitate to: “A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is brave five minutes longer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic will require us all to be brave a bit longer. Thank you, Frederick County for your dedication and support.
Stephen Jones
President of Local 3666,
Frederick County Career Firefighters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.