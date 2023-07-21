The Frederick County Council has completed our actions on the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The council will hear many important issues over the next few months, and we want to hear from the residents of Frederick County.
I want to remind everyone how to contact the council for any Frederick County issue.
First, they can call the council offices at 301-600-1135. If it is after hours or on the weekend, leave a message and it will be relayed to the council members.
Individuals can watch the live public hearing via FCG TV (Channel 19), send written comments to our collective address at CouncilMembers@FrederickCountyMD.gov, or use the toll-free number listed below to listen or to speak live during the public comment portion of council meetings.
The portal uses built-in translation services, so those for whom English is not their native language can leave comments or read responses in more than 100 languages.
All comments, both written and oral, will be made part of the public record. Callers should include their name and address at the beginning of their comment.
- The toll-free number is 855-925-2801. Provide the meeting code 8365. Then, press 2 to leave a voice-mail message or press 3 to enter a muted queue to speak live during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Recorded messages are no longer played during council meetings, but are shared with the entire council and staff.
Finally, if there is ever anything I can do for the public, they can reach me and my office. They can email me at BYoung@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call my office at 301-600-1108. My cellphone number is 240-674-0515.
This is an exciting time for Frederick County. I am humbled to serve the public and want to hear from people on the issues in the upcoming months.
Editor’s note: Brad Young is president of the Frederick County Council.
