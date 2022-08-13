I found Patricia Price’s letter, “Montgomery County North is very real,” (Page A11, Monday, Aug. 8 edition of The Frederick News-Post) right on the money. Parts of Frederick County have become what I call “MOCO Light.”
I grew up in Silver Spring. Except for military service, I lived and worked there for 67 years. I witnessed Silver Spring go from a nice and safe place to live and work to the problem area it is today, the direct result of the way the MOCO government does business and, often, its strange environmental policies.
MOCO’s taxes are totally outrageous, with taxes on just about everything. Utility and property taxes are very high. MOCO government is quick to make “freebies” available to those who contribute nothing in the way of revenue.
The crime rate in MOCO has skyrocketed, and the reasons why are many, but a factor, along with high taxes, are why people are leaving.
When my wife and I retired in 2012, we looked at each other and said, “Why are we still here?” We sold the house and moved to New Market. A while back, we had business in Silver Spring and rode by our former neighborhood. All I can say is, “Sure glad we moved.”
And yes, “Frederick County is changing. Residents don’t like its new direction.” I certainly don’t want MOCO-style “liberals calling everyone racist and lecturing us on the environmental hazards of charcoal grills,” etc.
To keep Frederick County as is, voters don’t need a course correction in November, they need to make a major course correction and elect those who ensure Frederick County does not become “MOCO Light.”
We know what we don’t want. Maybe we need clarification and agreement on what we do. Where errors were made, there was confusion or ignorance or apathy or all of the above.
