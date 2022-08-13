I found Patricia Price’s letter, “Montgomery County North is very real,” (Page A11, Monday, Aug. 8 edition of The Frederick News-Post) right on the money. Parts of Frederick County have become what I call “MOCO Light.”

I grew up in Silver Spring. Except for military service, I lived and worked there for 67 years. I witnessed Silver Spring go from a nice and safe place to live and work to the problem area it is today, the direct result of the way the MOCO government does business and, often, its strange environmental policies.

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

We know what we don’t want. Maybe we need clarification and agreement on what we do. Where errors were made, there was confusion or ignorance or apathy or all of the above.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription