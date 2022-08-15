The letter to the editor (Page A11, Monday, Aug. 8 edition of the Frederick News-Post) by Patricia Price has prompted me to write this letter.
In it, she expressed concerns regarding the character of our county changing. The nice mix of rural areas and small towns most definitely will be here even if we do stop being racist and start caring more for our environment.
The environment is Frederick County. When it is littered with single-use plastics, when we burn charcoal or fossil fuels, we all are affected negatively. Scientific evidence documents these harms. Conservative or liberal, our leaders must care for all constituents and their common home in a way that protects all. Racist behavior and polluting the environment shouldn’t be tolerated by any of us.
