Demands on the 2022-23 county budget are already critical, and the hearings have not even begun. The search for a new superintendent of schools, the mandate from The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act, and the state requirement that every county form a police accountability board (PAB) look to be in line to break the bank. Citizens seem to have a choice: raise taxes to unsustainable levels, or settle for cheap mediocrity that nominally meets the law.
This is a false choice. What is needed is a sea change in attitude among citizens from narrow, personal self-interest to collective, corporate well-being; from a panicked sense of scarcity to a confidence that sharing assures enough for everyone; from suspicion and mistrust to an expectation of fairness and equity.
FNP reporter Jack Hogan reported on the county executive’s approach to forming the PAB (“Frederick County leaders, organizations say criteria to join police accountability board too strict on those with prior convictions,” Feb. 23, 2022). The proposal prohibits from serving on the PAB anyone who received probation before judgment, or has been convicted of felony or misdemeanor with a penalty of more than two years. Ms. Gardner was quoted: “And I believe the purpose of this statement is to eliminate and balance the bias that somebody might have.”
Indeed. Someone who had been falsely accused and jailed by police may well have some “bias.” But that is precisely the kind of experience that should be represented on the PAB. This county has already paid a high price for police misconduct regarding targeting people of color for broken tail lights and eating lunch. Medrano v. Jenkins (Case number: 1:19-cv-02038); Santos v. Jenkins (Case number: 1:09-cv-02978).
The eligibility requirements also eliminate anyone (white or not) who is not already “familiar with or have experience in the legal field, behavioral health field, social services, human resources, or personnel management, the operation of a government agency, criminal justice agency, or community service organization.” No “bias” here. One might wonder if Aje Hill, the founder and CEO of the highly successful nonprofit I Believe in Me would find himself barred from applying.
Vetting applicants is controlled by the county executive, and subject to the “unbiased” scrutiny of the mayors or chief administrative officers of “relevant municipalities,” who are reportedly opposed to the program. Having passed that gauntlet, the candidate would then be required to attend specifically police-oriented trainings. No mention is made of anti-racism training, or other multicultural, social justice or equity training.
Added to the above weaknesses are the constraints of budget time tables, and the state deadline of July 1. Here is a formula for an ineffective, biased, inequitable sham. The Frederick County Council should appeal to the state for an extension of time so that at minimum a reasonable budget can be developed, and issues of racial inequity can be addressed. Otherwise, we will have yet another county government body that pretends to address systemic problems but has neither authority nor credibility.
Sea Raven and the Rev. M. Michael Morse
Frederick
