Thanks to the FNP for its Feb, 9 article exposing efforts by Amazon and the State of Maryland to steamroll Frederick County for Amazon’s benefit.
Thanks to the county executive and County Council for their unwillingness to allow Amazon to trash our charter, ignore our land use plans and public participation.Thanks to the county for insisting that Amazon play by the rules like everyone else.
As a county representative noted in the article, Amazon’s terms were close to impossible and impractical. The county tried to negotiate but Amazon walked away.
While data centers and other technology support are essential, they should be located in industrial zones where water, electricity and other requirements are adequate like Quantum Loophole’s recent approval which I support. We don’t need to sacrifice Frederick County’s landscape and principles so the rest of the world can get a millisecond improvement. Does Frederick County really want to become a colony of Amazon?
Does Frederick County really want to be dominated by Amazon data centers? If Quantum Loophole at the old Eastalco site will invest $3 billion on 2000 acres, would Amazon consume 20,000 acres with a $30 billion investment? If Quantum is planning 15 data centers for $3 billion, where would the county accommodate Amazon’s 150 data centers?
How big is 20,000 acres? Imagine a land triangle bordered by the Monocacy River from I-270 to the Potomac, up along the Montgomery County boundary to I-270 and back to the Monocacy River. That’s only 19,000 acres. Amazon will need 20,000 acres. Frederick City is only a little over 14,000 acres. Do we want to be a county dominated by 500,000 square foot black box buildings, isolated by security fences and arc lights, consuming huge amounts of electricity and water, dumping the wastewater into our sewer systems?
Tax revenue, what tax revenue? The state spokesperson in the FNP article said that in 2020 the State legislature passed a bill exempting data centers from taxes. So what is the benefit of 150 Amazon big black boxes, covering 20,000 acres, employing a handful of people per building to take the machines’ temperatures and test the huge backup generators, until those jobs are automated as well? When this technology becomes obsolete, who pays to clean up the 150 abandoned hazardous waste sites?
At one time, the county expected industrial investment to produce good-paying jobs and tax revenues equivalent to the investment as opposed to being exempted. Not with Amazon. Thanks to the county executive and County Council, we have dodged another catastrophe. Thankfully, the land ethic is alive and well in Frederick County.
