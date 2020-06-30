I would like to thank Mr. Ron Bettie for his letter concerning property taxes in Frederick County. He is correct, the rate has remained at $1.06 since the Charter government came into effect. We are one of only 50 counties out of over 3,000 in the United States to have AAA bond ratings from all of the major rating agencies, because we are fiscally well managed by Executive Jan Gardner.
Since property tax bills will be coming out in July, I want to remind the public that they can save on their bills by paying early. If you pay your bill in July you will receive a 1 percent discount, and if you pay in August you will receive a 0.5 percent discount.
There are also multiple programs available to help you save on your property taxes, depending on your income, age, and property value. Three popular programs include:
1. The Maryland Homeowner’s Property Tax Credit is available for people with property taxes that exceed a fixed percentage of their income.
2. Frederick County’s Senior tax credit is available to property owners over the age of 65 who make less than $80,000 per year. They can receive up to a 20 percent credit. Seniors who make less than $30,000 can receive up to a 40 percent credit, thanks to a bipartisan bill I wrote with Kirby Delauter in 2017.
3. The Homestead Property Tax Credit is available for homeowners hit by assessment increases over 10 percent.
All of these programs have various limitations, so you can learn more by going to our web page at frederickcountymd.gov/3630/Treasury-FAQs.
Jerry Donald is a member of the Frederick County Council
