Kai Hagen: Frederick County’s new vigilante-in-chief. Hagen had absolutely no business and even less authority, interfering with a police matter that was in progress.
Hagen placed himself, his wife, the gentleman motorist who had been pulled over and last but not least the sheriff’s deputy in danger. How easily could this encounter have ended tragically, were not the deputy and the motorist the voices of reason? Hagen made baseless assumptions and decided to interfere in a situation that was none of his business.
Question. Isn’t Kai Hagen guilty of the same type of profiling he so self righteously claims to be concerned about preventing?
Art Irving
Urbana
(1) comment
This letter reminds me of the time Kirbie Delaughter made a fool of himself at national level.
Pretty sure Stink Eye Key learned from the Best - Kirbie Delaughter. Everyone agree?
