As a proud centrist Democrat, I would like to congratulate Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on his reelection. It was a tight race, but no, I don’t believe the election was stolen. I believe the outcome was what a majority of Frederick County citizens wanted. I challenge the other side to say the same thing publicly about the county executive race.

I certainly wish folks like Cindy Rose would reconsider their rhetoric about fair and unfair elections. I’m sure it hurts to lose, but to cast doubt on our local election without a shred of evidence harms all of us. It especially disparages us regular citizens who served as election judges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription