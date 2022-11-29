As a proud centrist Democrat, I would like to congratulate Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on his reelection. It was a tight race, but no, I don’t believe the election was stolen. I believe the outcome was what a majority of Frederick County citizens wanted. I challenge the other side to say the same thing publicly about the county executive race.
I certainly wish folks like Cindy Rose would reconsider their rhetoric about fair and unfair elections. I’m sure it hurts to lose, but to cast doubt on our local election without a shred of evidence harms all of us. It especially disparages us regular citizens who served as election judges.
Folks should know that there is simply no way to get away with anything as an election judge. Even if you were so inclined, there are just too many prying eyes, regulations to follow and peer pressure to try anything untoward. Of course, in America, you can hold any opinion you wish and say it out loud without fear of retribution. That’s one thing that makes America great. But, you should know that when it is a reckless, ill-informed opinion, it makes you look, well, less than smart, and perhaps someone who should never be in authority.
If Republicans are tired of seeing their leads slip away as the early votes and mail-in votes are counted, I suggest they take advantage of those tactics themselves. Most of the races were tight and could have gone either way. I believe this means that most Frederick County citizens wish to be governed from the center. I hope Sheriff Jenkins and Jessica Fitzwater are paying attention.
