There are so many ways that Frederick County could be doing better for the Black people in our community. I read recently that Montgomery County passed the CROWN Act this year, which prohibits discrimination that is based on natural hairstyles like afros, locks and curls.
I’d like to see legislation like this for the whole state of Maryland, but if Montgomery can do it on the county level, why can’t we? Here’s a little more info from the Montgomery County press release on this legislation:
“According to the CROWN Coalition, which advocated for the enactment of the CROWN Act prohibiting hair discrimination in California, Black women in the U.S. are 80 percent more likely than their colleagues to change their natural hairstyle to conform to workplace expectations. The practice of workplace hair discrimination is deeply rooted in institutional and systemic racism against African American self expression.”
Furthermore, hair relaxer treatments have a disturbing correlation with breast cancer. Is it worth it for a Black woman to develop early onset breast cancer, just to comply with workplaces that define certain hairstyles as “professional?”
This is one way that racism manifests as a public health crisis. In my view, this is a straightforward change that can be made to uphold and protect Black lives. I’m emailing the Frederick County Council to ask them to consider this or similar legislation, and I invite you to, as well.
Emily Hampton Haynes
Frederick
