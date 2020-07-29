Virtual distance learning seems to be the only option for Frederick County. This will affect over 40,000 students and create financial and logistical hardships for thousands of families.
It is time for our community to shine. We need a unique partnership between Frederick County Public Schools and the wider community. If FCPS could devise a means for outside groups to easily transition into being tutors and monitors, it could open the door for widespread community involvement. Plus, it would enable FCPS to monitor children within a small group structure.
For example, for-profit tutors could be hired to assist the children of three or four families. Church groups or civic organizations could sponsor multiple small groups of children that would be monitored by volunteers. And these groups could have direct access to a FCPS coordinator to ensure that progress was satisfactory.
Older students could be given community service credit for being a monitor or tutor for different organizations. Endless possibilities exist.
We have some very bright and energetic folks in our community. Wouldn't it be great to make Frederick a leading star and help many, many, many folks who are going to be facing a difficult time in the coming months.
(4) comments
I fear that some parents judged the initial school responses unfairly. The conversion to total online learning was unforeseen and resources were not in place to accomodate. Not sure all the blame lies with the school systems but it is a shared blame for sure.
For profit tutor? Do you mean a paid teacher? Volunteers already help schools and there are plenty of daycare facilities now. Churches have always helped.
"Learning Pods" are being set up all around the country Dick, by parents that can afford it. That leaves those that cannot at a disadvantage. They have found that paying a full-time teacher for groups of 6-10 is cheaper than private school tuition.
Still will likely be expensive - say a certified teacher gets a $60,000 salary, that's still a 10,000 hit to the 6 families. How does this work ? - in person instruction ( where and how ) and when ( hours to fit parent's needs? ). Lots of questions and potential for shoddy work.
