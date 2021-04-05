Fear, the common denominator of this pandemic, continues to control our thoughts and not so much our decisions anymore.
COVID is a killer, a relentless killer. Abusive in its nature, destructive in its actions, it leaves its survivors many times wishing they had not lived. Such is the limitation it leaves on the sufferer’s lungs.
And now the distribution of the vaccine has led to more fear. Fear — some of it recent, some of it past.
It was in that vein that I requested from Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins that a 90-day pause be given to the 287(g) program in Frederick County.
The sheriff replied — rightfully — that there was no need to enforce this moratorium since 287(g) is only enforced at the detention center. The sheriff is right. I am not right in my belief that 287(g) was being enforced even during minor traffic stops.
I apologize for my lack of information and I stand corrected. In his response, the sheriff gave me the assurance I was looking for. I thank the sheriff for this.
There is fear we won’t get enough vaccines to African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic-Americans in time to prevent the 3 percent lethality that this disease has caused thus far.
I hope we can move forward and get on with the job of finishing this fight against this brutish virus.
I may be wrong in apologizing and recognizing the tough spot I put the sheriff in, but at the end of the day, right is right. So let us roll up our sleeves and work together to bring life back to normal.
