I have always loved The Great Frederick Fair and waxed eloquent when encouraging others to attend, but I will be boycotting The Great Frederick Fair this year because 4-H is not being represented.
All my life I have participated in The Great Frederick Fair. Growing up, I was a very active member of 4-H. Each year for three decades or more as an adult, I have entered items for competition. All my children entered items every year until they became adults and relocated out of the county. Multiple times during each fair week I would attend, and I brought different friends or family members with me on each visit. I promoted the fair to anyone willing to listen. People I know are amused that I refer to it as “The Great Frederick Fair,” not just as “the Frederick Fair.”
I will be sad to miss attending The Great Frederick Fair this year, but it will not be the event I know and love without 4-H. I want to send a message that 4-H participation is integral to this annual celebration of Frederick County’s rural heritage.
I have not heard a good explanation of why 4-H is not part of The Great Frederick Fair this year. To say that an agreement could not be forged begs the question: Why?
If other residents of Frederick County also lose interest in The Great Frederick Fair without 4-H exhibits and shows, I hope that the reason for lower attendance will not be assigned as an effect of COVID. The real reason for a drop-off in attendance may be that The Great Frederick Fair is a “great” county fair in large part because of 4-H’s involvement.
Deborah Yee
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.