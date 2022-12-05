This is in response to the News-Post story about Frederick Health and the remains it has unearthed from the old Greenmount Cemetery (Oct. 26, “Frederick Health reinters remains from former segregated cemetery”).
The entire issue has not been handled appropriately by Frederick Health.
I do feel for the hospital; this is a challenging situation. To remain viable, it probably needs to expand.
But if it expands, it is going to dig up more human remains and other associated items, like personal items buried with a loved one. Plus headstones. With names.
So, while I understand its predicament, my concern is with the African-American families who had loved ones buried at Greenmount.
As has been apparent for decades, not all of the remains from Greenmount were moved to Fairview Cemetery in the 1920s, in spite of what was believed (or claimed) at the time. At least four times in the 21st century, the hospital has found remains during expansion projects.
So, this is a recent problem — in fact, a current problem.
I don’t know the answer, but I do know what’s happening is not right.
Take a look at the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society website (aarchsociety.org) for a more complete story. Read the AARCH website thoughtfully.
Why is Frederick Health not publicizing the names that were revealed on the 2021 gravestones? In 2020, the hospital placed a public notice in the FNP notifying the public of their finds in 2020.
When I searched “Greenmount Cemetery” on Frederick Health’s website, the only result was a story posted on Sept. 1, 2020.
In uncovering remains in 2021, headstones were found that listed nine specific people. If people’s names were found, what did Frederick Health do to try to locate descendants of those deceased? Why no public attempt to find descendants then or now?
I applaud Suns of ReAwakening representative Watu Mwariama for voicing this truth at the Fairview ceremony. I applaud the FNP for trying to cover both sides of the story in the Oct. 26 story.
Now, it’s time to address the question: Why is this happening again? And again? And does it really have to? Let’s figure this out before it happens again.
At the reinterment and monument dedication, AARCH Society President Protean Gibril asked each of us in attendance to “think about what an African-American cemetery means.”
Clearly, Frederick Health needs to think about this more. Perhaps it should host a public and fully transparent conversation with the wider community — to talk, and listen, about what has been found and how the hospital might go about finding possible descendants.
Now people’s ancestors’ remains and personal items have been moved and reburied without their input. How would you feel if it was one of your ancestors?
