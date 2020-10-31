I would like to acknowledge, compliment, and thank the many people involved in setting up and running the COVID-19 testing program at Frederick Health.

I arrived at the drive-thru Frederick Health testing site off of Monocacy Boulevard in the dark and fog last Friday, to get a screening test for an upcoming outpatient procedure. What I found was an impressively well designed and efficient process being carried out by staff who clearly cared about the important work they were doing.

I counted at least 50 cars ahead of mine in the line that had formed before 7 a.m., but I was heading back home within about 45 minutes. The test results (thankfully negative) were sent to my doctor within a few hours, and I received a call confirming the results over the weekend. Kudos to all involved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!