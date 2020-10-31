I would like to acknowledge, compliment, and thank the many people involved in setting up and running the COVID-19 testing program at Frederick Health.
I arrived at the drive-thru Frederick Health testing site off of Monocacy Boulevard in the dark and fog last Friday, to get a screening test for an upcoming outpatient procedure. What I found was an impressively well designed and efficient process being carried out by staff who clearly cared about the important work they were doing.
I counted at least 50 cars ahead of mine in the line that had formed before 7 a.m., but I was heading back home within about 45 minutes. The test results (thankfully negative) were sent to my doctor within a few hours, and I received a call confirming the results over the weekend. Kudos to all involved.
