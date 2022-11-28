On a recent Saturday, my husband and I took our granddaughter to Golden Corral for breakfast. There were the predictable number of diners but also a large number of teenage boys wearing Cadets jackets and shirts.

Filling several tables around the dining room, the Frederick High football team was a joy to watch. It was obvious they have learned the importance of support and cooperation from their training. I smiled as I watched them moving from table to table, joking and patting each other on the back. All this while being completely respectful of the other diners and keeping the noise down. One could feel the camaraderie.

