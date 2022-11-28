On a recent Saturday, my husband and I took our granddaughter to Golden Corral for breakfast. There were the predictable number of diners but also a large number of teenage boys wearing Cadets jackets and shirts.
Filling several tables around the dining room, the Frederick High football team was a joy to watch. It was obvious they have learned the importance of support and cooperation from their training. I smiled as I watched them moving from table to table, joking and patting each other on the back. All this while being completely respectful of the other diners and keeping the noise down. One could feel the camaraderie.
I did not notice any adult supervision, but these boys have learned how to act in public. These young men were the face of Frederick High School that morning, and what a tribute to their school. Their coaches, administrators and families obviously have worked hard to create a positive and healthy environment for these young men. The life skills they are learning will take them far beyond the football field. They are learning how to succeed in society and what it takes to be leaders. Kudos to the team.
The scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story. You were all winners that morning, and you made my day. Couldn’t we all learn from their example?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.