Frederick officials just can’t seem to resist wasting taxpayer money during these hard economic times to prove they are woke bona fides. In December, the mayor aldermen approved the payment of up to $100,000 to workplace diversity experts to indoctrinate city employees with a new social justice and equity plan entitled “Diversity & Inclusion – Strategic Plan FY 2020-2021.”
This is the same group of discrimination experts who were paid $50,000 to investigate, prepare a report, and develop a strategic plan to fundamentally change the employment structure of the city government. The consultant’s report did not conclude that any qualified person was denied employment in city government due to their race, gender, or ethnicity. However, the consultant did find a “diversity and inclusion” problem because minorities and females were underrepresented among city employees.
The goal of this two-year strategic plan is to cancel the city government’s culture of equal employment opportunity based upon qualifications and merit to one of equal outcomes based upon “race, gender, and cultural” preferences proportionate to their representation in the community with a “female and minority focus.”
Coercion will be used to accomplish this goal: “All appraisals and merit increases for all department leaders will be linked to D&I initiatives; all hiring will be placed on hold until all recruitment and hiring recommendations are implemented; current employees will have to compete with external applicants for any job; and all new hires must understand expectations toward [diversity and inclusion].” A “culture of inclusion will be instilled by linking completion of an ‘employee development academy’ and ‘manager and leadership institute’ to promotion and merit increases, and the formation of D&I employee advocacy change and training teams.” This will all be enforced by the Human Resources Department, and as reported in a recent news article, with likely assistance in the future by an “equity officer” and “cultural assistance official.”
The plan recognizes that the city must compete in a competitive job market for “decreasing resources of talent” for many government jobs that require a “high degree of skill to meet the challenges brought about by ever emerging innovation.” Rather than meet this challenge, the city government will now hire and retain a less talented workforce for the sake of D&I.
This woke racial justice and equity plan reads more like a race hustler’s scheme straight out of the old “Jim Crow” south. On its face, the plan is discriminatory and illegal because it seeks to implement an unconstitutional system of employment based upon identity preferences. The saddest thing about the plan is that it demeans people of color and women by making those who are qualified for government employment appear unqualified and needing of special consideration because they cannot otherwise compete for and keep the job.
Same old knee-jerk reaction to change. Trying to include everyone is discrimination? Inclusiveness equals a lowering of standards?
