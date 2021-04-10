Frederick city officials have given a cursory review to a $238,000 report about alleged discrimination in the way the city conducts procurement from one of the better known consultants in the race-gender grievance industry. The report is apparently seen as justifying a move away from the present race and gender neutral “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise” program into an affirmative action plan that gives preferences and other advantages to businesses on the basis of race and gender.
The consultant reached two main conclusions: 75 percent of the city’s business dollars are spent outside of Frederick County due in part to the general lack of white, minority and female owned companies in the local area that were ready, willing and qualified to compete for city business. Second, the consultant inferred passive race and gender discrimination by the city from a statistical analysis of data and anecdotal evidence that found race and sex disparities in procurements during the years 2014-2018. The disparities were based on a “pool” of minority and female owned companies potentially qualified to do business with the city when the study area was expanded to southern Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and the rest of mid-Maryland. The consultant recommended a minority and gender conscious action plan be adopted to remedy the alleged discrimination.
At a workshop on the report, the mayor and board seemed to take the study’s findings and conclusions at face value, simply congratulating the consultant for fine work. No inquiry was made as to the fairness and reliability of the evidence that formed the basis of the study’s conclusions. No effort was made to explore whether the study actually presented the requisite strong evidence of discrimination that would withstand the required judicial scrutiny should a business aggrieved by a plan of discrimination to remedy alleged discrimination sue the city. No one asked if there was a way to find a remedy more in keeping with the race-gender neutral remedial plans urged by the U.S. Supreme Court. The mayor announced the consultant would be put on retainer for future work and an equity administrator would be hired.
With respect to identity classifications, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes Maryland, said this, “(O)f all the criteria by which men and women can be judged, the most pernicious is that of race. … (T)he use of race as a reparational (sic) device risks perpetuating the very race-consciousness such a remedy purports to overcome…. It thus remains our constitutional premise that race is an impermissible arbiter of human fortunes.” City officials should concentrate on providing the necessary environment to entice all ambitious people to create companies in Frederick capable of competing for its business rather than search for companies based on their owner’s minority characteristics and gender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.