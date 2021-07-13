Frederick’s downtown sidewalks are hazardous and generally impassable. I absolutely agree with Don DeArmon’s column and observations that the restaurants and other storefront businesses have turned what once was a pedestrian-friendly town into a nightmare. (Downtown Frederick Partnership has spoken. We must obey, July 2)
Under the umbrella of COVID, which is increasingly behind us, we find that Frederick sidewalks and streets have been taken over by businesses encroaching on the limited space assigned to car parking and walkers. It seems like it will go on forever.
Mr. DeArmon is pointing out what is obvious to anyone attempting to navigate the two or three block area along Market Street. However, he omitted the struggle of the handicapped individuals who are essentially blocked out of access to parts of the downtown.
Despite the warbling of the golden-throated explainers who say this problem doesn’t exist, I challenge any one of them to engage a walker or cane and try to navigate these restaurant-cluttered sidewalks. In my own case, one or two times I have tripped and suddenly joined a group of diners eating lunch on the sidewalk or street. (The salads looked delicious.)
Many of the people who are running for Frederick mayor or alderman are searching for issues to present to the voters. The impassable sidewalks are staring them right in the face. We don’t need to let another contract to study this, we need elected officials to do something now! So far, they have failed us and many of us cannot visit the downtown for fear of injuring ourselves and maybe others when we fall.
Jerry Miller
Frederick
