As an owner of an independent real estate brokerage and property management company with a large portfolio of rental properties in the city of Frederick, I am deeply concerned about the new rental licensing program slated to begin in January.
We all agree on the goal of providing safe, affordable, and comfortable housing.
However, this program seems to overstep, potentially escalating the already high rental rates in Frederick, where a one-bedroom apartment averages $1,725 per month, according to Zumper. This may further strain those on fixed or below-average incomes.
An additional concern is the blanket application of this legislation.
Many rental properties in Frederick are well-maintained and desirable. The program, however, fails to distinguish between these properties and the few that are substandard. Wouldn’t a targeted approach toward those providing substandard housing make more sense?
The proposed fines of $1,000 per day, per violation, per unit are excessive and will likely be passed on to renters. Furthermore, the city lacks the necessary staff to enforce this program effectively, which may result in misplaced scrutiny.
Remember when the city passed the sign ordinance a few years ago, saying it had the workforce to enforce it? Think: When was the last time you saw a real estate directional sign in a city right-of-way advertising an open house? Those were outlawed years ago.
Instead of a broad licensing program, a targeted regulation of property management companies, some of which currently operate without a license, could address substandard housing without disrupting the entire rental market. This could even incentivize innovation and improved service within the industry.
Frederick’s residents and business owners deserve full transparency on programs that significantly impact our community. We need clear communication and opportunities to provide input before such sweeping changes are implemented.
While there was a public input period, the vote and official public input period came across to me as procedural and did not fully consider the real estate professional’s point of view.
Even though the City Council has made its decision, it’s vital that these concerns are heard. Frederick’s housing market should remain a market — free, fair, and beneficial to all in the community.
Editor’s note: Peter Murray is the broker of Murray & Co. Real Estate and the owner of Murray Management LLC.
