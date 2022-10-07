Sadly, free speech for many people means only if you agree with me.
I hold a sign at Planned Parenthood on Thomas Johnson Drive as do several others. We’re there to help a woman or girl that’s had an abortion or considering one. It’s heartwarming to get positive responses from so many people driving by.
The sign I hold reads: “Ask me about healing after an abortion”. One would think this isn’t offensive to anyone, but one would be wrong. Every time we’re there, we get at least a few obscene gestures and/or vulgar language shouted at us.
Many moms face depression after their abortion. In a story she wrote for liveaction.org, Sarah Terzo cites a 2017 study by The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons that supports this claim. According to the study, “67.5% of respondents sought help from a mental health professional after their abortions; only 13% sought help before their abortions.”
Terzo also states that “teen girls are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide if they have had an abortion in the last six months than girls who haven’t had an abortion, and two to four times more likely to die by suicide after abortion compared to adult women.”
According to Elliott Institute research on afterabortion.org, a study published in the Southern Medical Journal reveals that women who have abortions are at significantly higher risk of death than women who give birth. Over the eight-year period studied, women who aborted had a 154 percent higher risk of death from suicide.
Terzo also touched on the post-abortion suicides of Australian model and TV star Charlotte Dawson and “22-year-old ‘Haley Mason’ (name changed), whose abortion was committed by infamous abortionist LeRoy Carhart. Before her abortion, she wrote a message to God in her journal which read, ‘I sit here alone with my thoughts wondering if you will ever forgive me … Will you still love me as a child of yours? Will I still love me after today?’”
I strongly support Mr. Miller’s right to stand around holding a sign that he knows will offend some people.
Tenet IV: “The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.”
