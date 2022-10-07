Sadly, free speech for many people means only if you agree with me.

I hold a sign at Planned Parenthood on Thomas Johnson Drive as do several others. We’re there to help a woman or girl that’s had an abortion or considering one. It’s heartwarming to get positive responses from so many people driving by.

I strongly support Mr. Miller’s right to stand around holding a sign that he knows will offend some people.

Tenet IV: “The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.”

