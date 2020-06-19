Our Frederick County leadership is beginning to show.
As reported in the Saturday-Sunday Frederick News-Post, we are now starting to see realism beginning to permeate the offices of the County Executive and the County Council.
Both County Executive Jan Gardner and Council members Kai Hagen and Jessica Fitzwater are recognizing that Frederick County cannot continue the business as usual model. With nearly 20 percent of our county’s population not being represented within the county’s law enforcement and justice structure, new thinking is required.
We have also witnessed the reluctance of the county’s elected officials to directly provide oversight of that structure.
The creating of well-balanced citizen committees to advise and represent racial, immigration and justice equity issues and policies will provide fresh input to the pertinent managers. Most importantly, they will provide the elected officials with the backup (backbone) needed in making any necessary changes or adding better oversight.
As for other elected officials who seem satisfied with the status-quo, I believe, in the end, they too will recognize and support making the representation changes, which the voters have requested these past weeks.
The county is changing both economically and demographically and our elected leaders can no longer ignore the fairness and justice requirements these changes demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.