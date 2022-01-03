I’m a bit confused about the excitement expressed in finding two time capsules in the base of the former Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. The statue represented the confederacy and slavery during a dark period of our country. Any items connected to the statue should be treated as such.
In law terms, they would be considered fruits of the poison tree. If the vessel is wrong, the contents placed by admirers of Robert E. Lee are also wrong. We must be consistent when changing the landscape according to modern thought.
James Gallagher
Monrovia
