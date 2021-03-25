I tried to e-file my 2020 taxes and found after three attempts that it could not be filed because the feds have not processed my 2019 taxes.
They however, had no problem cashing the check I sent in because we owed taxes. Because the 2019 taxes were not processed, the 2020 e-file attempts failed because they could not recognize my adjusted growth income from 2019.
Because the feds have not processed the 2019 taxes, it took forever for us to receive the first $1,200 stimulus check. We have yet to receive the $600 stimulus and cannot wait to see if we get this new stimulus check of $1,400. I have also contacted our local Congressman Jamie Raskin, but his office is also is having issues trying to help. I think it is frustrating not only for myself, but I wonder how many others are in the same situation.
Calling the IRS, and after two and a half hours on the phone, being transferred from one person to another, I was told the standard excuse that because of COVID they are working from home and it is taking longer to process taxes. Really, it has been exactly one year as of yesterday since filing my 2019 taxes. It is now a month since filing the 2020 taxes, and this year they owe me.
How long do you think it will take before they process my 2020 taxes? Working from home is the norm for this past year, but how much work is being done from home vs. shopping, doing chores, or even watching General Hospital?
Yeah, that is right. This is how frustrated I am to the point I question the workers’ dedication to their job, and wondering how much work is really being done. So to revisit my frustration, 2019 taxes have not been processed, 2020 taxes not able to be e-filed due to 2019 taxes not being processed, had to mail them, (hopefully the mail is working), received one stimulus check, (owed two counting the new one just approved).
Get it together, President Biden, you and your fellow Dems say you want to help. Maybe you need to fix the mechanics first so the help you all are promising can get out to the people. You complained about President Trump and his administration, yours is not showing me any difference.
Charles E Hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.