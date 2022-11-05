The Frederick Symphony Orchestra (FSO) is one of Frederick’s greatest treasures. On Saturday, Oct. 29, to a capacity audience at FCC’s Kussmaul Theater, the FSO gave a superb performance of some of the world’s greatest spooky, macabre and suspense-filled music. The program included Darth Vader’s theme, the introduction to the Alfred Hitchcock TV show, and music to the 1960s movie “Psycho.” Actually, the concert was very entertaining and not scary at all. Much thanks to directors Glenn Quader and Andrew Rosenfeld, and to the six dozen musicians who together make the FSO a fabulous treasure for Frederick.
Paul Smith
