Your article of May 14 on the lousy broadband access in rural Frederick County really got me angry. I am furious at County Executive Jan Gardner and I voted for her.
Her statement of, “we're not going to get into private sector business” really got my blood boiling.
The internet is no longer a luxury. I am retired I have to have a reliable internet connection for tele-health. That is the wave that this pandemic has caused.
I have Verizon DSL which is through my phone line. Thank God I have some access. But in the middle of a connection with my doctor, it goes down. The sound goes out all the time. You never know how long the thing will stay connected. And yes, I keep calling. And yes, they keep coming out. And they can’t seem to fix it. Or it is just the way DSL works.
At the top of the hill on Pleasant View Road there is one person who has a Comcast connection because he paid for it (to the tune of $20,000). But because of the agreement with the county, Comcast does not have to provide service to this side of Pleasant View Road. Broadband is now a utility. It is no longer a luxury. But, until Ms. Gardner understands that, nothing will change. Electricity is a utility. She would not say I should live with the electricity going down every hour. But she is saying I can’t talk to my doctor on a tele-health.
I do not want TV. What I want is a reliable connection and just like the reliable connection I have for my electricity.
I have the money to pay for a connection to the street. I do not have 20,000 bucks to pay Comcast to bring it down the street. There are 12 houses on this side of the of the hill on Pleasant View that have this problem.
Well, look, the connection stayed up long enough for me to finish this letter. Lucky me. I would like to see Ms. Gardner do her job while the net keeps going down.
