Over the next few weeks, Frederick County voters will have the chance to vote for three candidates in the Board of Education primary. I’m here to tell you that Rae Gallagher deserves your support during this critical election.
Months back, before our lives were upended by COVID-19 and life still seemed normal, I had the chance to meet Rae for lunch and discuss her vision for Frederick County Public Schools as a newly appointed member of the board. Immediately, I was struck by her calm and collected demeanor, her eagerness to listen and ask considered questions, and her depth of knowledge about public education. From our first interaction, Rae made clear that she had a conviction for helping FCPS become more equitable for every student and family it serves.
Rae understands that we must compensate FCPS employees competitively to ensure that we can attract and retain excellent professional educators. For our older students, she has advocated for the expansion of the Career and Technology Center to provide more seats for those who wish to pursue skilled vocational work. Additionally, Rae knows that we must support the youngest members of our Frederick County community through the expansion of pre-K for historically disadvantaged students. These policies and the goodwill behind them are what Frederick County needs to succeed into the future.
Although the Board of Education doesn’t often receive the kind of media attention it should, its seven members impact every Frederick County resident in profound and meaningful ways. We entrust them to protect, educate and equip our community’s young people for a changing world.
Put simply, we can trust Rae Gallagher to make the right decisions for FCPS students, teachers, staff and community members. I sincerely hope you will cast your vote for Rae Gallagher for the Board of Education.
Camden Raynor
Middletown
