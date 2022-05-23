I just don’t understand. The United States is the wealthiest and most advanced country in the world. Usually, it is the best place on Earth to live. But why in today’s time does it take a crisis for any action to be approved and implemented?
It doesn’t matter what party is in the White House or in control of Congress. It takes way too long to recognize the issue, with hearings taking place first, and then it takes a long, agonizing time for any action to be suggested. This still has no guarantee anything will be done about the issue. Then the issue must become a crisis, and lo and behold, action is taken.
And this issue isn’t just a problem at the federal level. This problem affects government entities at all levels. Before anything gets done, we have to have representatives of both sides of the isle accusing the others of making the issue a political one before any real conversation occurs.
If this kind of conduct doesn’t get corrected real soon, this great nation will fall prey to a lack of or no action and fall apart. What ever happened to actions speak louder than words. No more talk, let’s see the elected officials at all levels get it done.
William Forder
Frederick
