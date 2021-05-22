Come on businesses, get on board! The latest CDC guidance does away with masks, including indoors, for those who are fully vaccinated.
Yet, local governments and businesses can choose not to follow the guidance. After long months of hearing “follow the science,” those who represent the science have drawn new conclusions (long overdue in my opinion) yet the stores I’ve been to are still requiring masks.
Perhaps they need more time, but I sure encourage them to open up ASAP. Our families and children, our economy, our businesses and our future have paid a hefty price for this pandemic. It’s time to move forward.
