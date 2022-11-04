As I write this, five days before Election Day, only 14% of Frederick’s eligible voters have returned mail-in ballots or voted early.
Four years ago, in our last countywide and statewide elections, more than 33% of Republicans and Democrats, and 50% of unaffiliated voters did not take advantage of their right to vote.
Please make a plan to vote! So much is at stake right here in our county, not to mention in our state and nation.
A consistent concern I hear from Frederick County residents revolves around overdevelopment and its encroachment on Frederick’s natural beauty. I recognize some growth is inevitable, but I want sane growth and urge voters to remember that most of the current growth we’re seeing was approved under two previous majority Republican boards of county commissioners who thought unfettered development was fine. So I’ll be voting for Democrats, who will hold the line on overdevelopment.
I want to see our county doing all we can to face the threat of climate change head on. I’ll vote for the Democratic candidates, who have made it clear they will continue the efforts our county has already started to deal with climate threats locally.
I also want our county to continue progress on crafting an affordable and just place to live, for all our residents. I’m afraid I haven’t heard much support for these concepts from Republican candidates, so I’ll be voting for Democrats based on these issues, too.
Our public safety is so important, but our current sheriff seems distracted by parties at Mar-a-Lago, so I trust the Democratic candidate to focus on Frederick’s public safety.
Voters, don’t let your chance to choose the direction of our county, state and nation slip away. Get out and vote!
