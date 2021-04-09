The cleanup of the old Joe Free farm has just begun for the construction of the Free and Medwid development to include 101 town homes off of Tuscanney Road next to the Walnut Ridge development.
Many residents of Walnut Ridge are concerned with this new development and the affect that it will have on the surrounding infrastructure, primarily roads and access to Yellow Spring Road (Rosemont Avenue).
When the Apartments (The Park at Walnut Ridge) were planned along Tuscanney Road after Walnut Ridge was developed, there was heightened concern for the infrastructure. The city recognized these concerns and promised they would remedy the traffic situation by reviewing and making changes to the intersection of Tuscanney Road and Yellow Springs Road. The promise had its intended effect, and the apartments were built.
Several years later, after the Apartments at Walnut Ridge were developed, a new development is being built, however the same old infrastructure problems remain, and the same old city of Frederick playbook is in use.
It appears the city of Frederick and its officials have excelled in the practice of double speak once again. Tell the residents what they want to hear and just kick the can down the road for the next city administration.
Imagine if Frederick officials kept their promises, showed empathy for its residents and were not so beholden to the profit and the attraction of a new tax base.
